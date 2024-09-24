Gunman convicted of deadly 'unprovoked shooting' outside Philadelphia storefront

article

One of two shooters accused of killing a man outside a storefront last year in Philadelphia has been found guilty, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Daniel Gonzalez, 21, was previously charged with third-degree murder in the "unprovoked killing" of 33-year-old Seitu Harris in May 2023.

Investigators say Gonzalez and Deonte Davis exited the Girard Avenue SEPTA station and exchanged words with Harris, who was standing outside a Cricket Wireless store smoking a cigarette.

Gonzalez and Davis, who remains at-large, each pulled out a handgun and held them at their sides during the exchange. Investigators say Davis quickly opened the door to the Cricket Wireless store to "confirm that there were no witnesses" before the pair opened fire on Harris.

Seitu Harris was shot and killed by Daniel Gonzalez and Deonte Davis in May 2023.

One of the bullets fired hit a pedestrian as he approached the street corner, according to investigators. The gunmen fled after investigators say they each shot Harris multiple times.

Investigators were able to take palm prints from the door of the Cricket Wireless store, and the SEPTA turnstile to develop Gonzalez and Davis as suspects. They later found videos on Gonzalez's Instagram showing him wearing the same hoodie and shoes as he was during the shooting, and another of Gonzalez and Davis together.

Gonzalez was arrested in May 2023, and charged with third-degree murder, conspiracy and other crimes. He will be sentenced in November, prosecutors said.

This conviction is also a stark reminder that while homicides and other forms of violent crime continue to plummet here in Philadelphia and across the country, there are still grieving families yearning for justice," First Assistant Robert Listenbee said.