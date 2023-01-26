Man convicted in 2019 shooting death of ex-wife inside Delaware County Wawa

A Delaware County man has been convicted of shooting his ex-wife to death inside a Wawa during a custody exchange of their child in 2019.

Brian Kennedy killed Stephanie Miller with an assault style weapon inside the store on Sugartown Road in Radnor Township, according to authorities.

The child was not harmed in the shooting. Miller previously had a protection from abuse order against Kennedy that expired in 2018.

Nearly four years after the deadly shooting, Kennedy was found guilty of first-degree murder and related charges.