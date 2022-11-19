Man convicted in New Jersey attack, slaying on basis of race

A man has been convicted in the 2018 killing of an emergency medical technician and freelance photographer in New Jersey after authorities say he targeted the victim because of his race.

Jurors in Monmouth County convicted 30-year-old Jamil Hubbard of Sayreville of murder Friday in the attack on 56-year-old Jerry Wolkowitz near his Freehold apartment.

Prosecutors said he told investigators that he targeted the victim because he was white.

Defense attorneys argued that Hubbard suffered from serious mental illness, but jurors rejected his insanity defense.

Hubbard is scheduled for sentencing March 31.