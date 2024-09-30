Man convicted of murder over romance after shooting man, burning his body in 2022

A 23-year-old man was convicted of first-degree murder for shooting a 20-year-old man and burning his body, because he didn’t want people to know he was in a relationship with the victim.

Kylen Pratt was sentenced to life in prison for killing CHAD High School graduate Naasire Johnson who was about to begin community college.

On February 17. 2022, Johnson left his West Philadelphia home and met Pratt at a residence in the 2900 block W. Oxford Street.

Prosecutors say Pratt pulled out a 9mm gun and shot Johnson in the neck.

"Kylen Pratt doesn't know what he did to all of us by taking Naasire from us," said Rashonda Power, who helped raise Johnson. "He didn’t deserve that and for you to burn his body until we couldn’t see him it's no amount of forgiveness."

During a press conference on Monday, Assistant District Attorney Cydney Pope said this is one of the most abhorrent cases she has prosecuted.

She says after shooting Johnson, Pratt took his book to a remote area in Fairmount Park, wrapped his body in cloth, plastic, and duct tape and set it on fire.

Three days later, two people found Johnson’s remains near Kelly Drive while walking their dog. Pope says it took a week to identify Johnson’s body and rule it a homicide.

"Sometimes I just force myself to go to sleep, my heart is so torn in so many pieces," said Cynthia Johnson/Grandmother of Naasire. "I couldn't even see him when they laid him to rest I couldn’t even see him."

Police obtained a warrant for the home on W. Oxford Street after receiving an anonymous tip.

There, they found a large bleach stain, cleaning producer, and blood on the ceiling, back of a door, and underneath a carpet. They also recovered a weapon that was consistent with the bullet used to kill Johnson.

Investigators also obtained cellphone records that showed the two were at the home together on the day of the murder and that Pratt was at Fairmount Park Feb. 19 and Feb. 20.

His cell phone also showed searches for news coverage on Johnson’s body being found, as well as "murdering in cold blood," "having sex with dead bodies," and traits of a psychopath."

"This is an individual who was killed because he was gay and because the man who killed him didn’t want anyone to find out that he was in a relationship with him or he had sex with other men," said Assistant District Attorney Cydney Pope.

Johnson’s family described him as someone who everyone loved and worked hard. They also say they accepted Johnson’s sexuality and urge other families to do the same to put an end to violence in the LGBTQ+ community.

Minister Sultan Hakeem Pitts also spoke about how Black LGBTQ+ individuals are disproportionately impacted by hate crimes.

"We must recognize that this violence isn’t random; it is a reflection of deeply rooted internalized homophobia, queerphobia, and transphobia that impacts all of our communities," said Pitts.

Kelly Burkhart, LGBTQ+ Liaison and a Victim and Witness Coordinator, also urged people to push legislators to pass a Hate Crime bill that’s currently in the Senate.

Pratt was also found guilty of Abuse of Corpse, Tampering with Evidence, and Possession of an Instrument of Crime. He will also have to pay Johnson’s family nearly $18,000 in restitution.