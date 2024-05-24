Man convicted of robbing poker player who won $20K at Atlantic City casino

article

A New Jersey man was recently convicted of robbing a poker player whom he befriended after seeing the man win a $20k hand at an Atlantic City casino.

Prosecutors say 51-year-old Robert Reed was seated at a poker table at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in March 2023 when he befriended the victim after his big win.

The following morning, prosecutors say Reed saw the victim checking out of the hotel and asked him for a ride after he claimed to have missed his bus.

As the two were walking to the parking garage, it's believed that Reed hit the victim over the head with a glass wine bottle and robbed the victim.

Investigators said the victim, only identified as D.H., suffered several head lacerations from the assault.

Investigators were able to identify Reed through hotel surveillance footage and information on his player card.

Reed, a Newark resident, was convicted on Monday and is due back in court for sentencing in July.