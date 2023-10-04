Man critical after attack by dogs in West Philadelphia, police say

article

A man is in critical condition after several dogs attacked him in West Philadelphia.

Police were called to the 1500 block of North 62nd Street, initially, for a person with a gun call, Wednesday afternoon, around 1:30, officials said.

When they got there, police saw a man being mauled by several dogs.

In order to save the man from further harm, one of the officers discharged his weapon, hitting two of the dogs.

The man was then rushed by medics to Lankenau Medical Center and listed in critical condition.

The responding officers did not suffer any injuries. No further details were provided regarding the victim or any investigation into the incident.