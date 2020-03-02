Man critical, person in custody after Center City homless shelter stabbing

article

A man is in critical condition after Philadelphia police say he was stabbed at a homeless shelter in Center City.

Officers responded to the St. John’s Shelter on the 1200 block of Race Street around 12:31 p.m.

Police say a man believed to be in his early 20s was stabbed four times in the back. He was transported to Jefferson Hospital by medics and listed in critical condition.

At least one person was taken into police custody following the incident.

