Man critically injured after he is shot during argument in NE Philadelphia: officials

An apparent argument has led to the shooting of a man in Northeast Philadelphia, leaving him critically wounded.

The shooting happened on the 800 block of Granite Street Thursday afternoon, around 2 p.m., in Philadelphia’s Summerdale neighborhood, in the northeast, according to officials.

The 47-year-old victim was shot during an argument with another male, authorities said.

The victim was taken to Einstein Medical Center and placed in critical condition.

Police are actively investigating a motive for the shooting, while searching for the suspect. No weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.

