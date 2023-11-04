Man critically injured after shooting inside Strawberry Mansion home: officials

article

A man suffered critical injuries after someone opened fire and shot him inside a Strawberry Mansion home.

The shooting happened on the 2600 block of North Stanley Street, in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood, Friday night, just before 10:30, inside a home, according to officials.

The man, 22, was shot seven times across his body. Someone took him to Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle after the shooting, where he was listed in critical, but stable condition.

Police are investigating the shooting and note no weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.

