Man critically stabbed during attempted robbery on Christmas Eve in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA - Christmas Eve in Philadelphia began with an attempted robbery that quickly escalated into a stabbing in the city's Kensington section.
Police say a 34-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen on the 2800 block of D Street just after midnight.
He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
The stabbing stemmed from an attempted robbery, according to authorities, who say the suspect has yet to be arrested.
An investigation is underway.