Man critically stabbed during attempted robbery on Christmas Eve in Kensington

Christmas Eve in Philadelphia began with an attempted robbery that quickly escalated into a stabbing in the city's Kensington section.

Police say a 34-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen on the 2800 block of D Street just after midnight.

He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The stabbing stemmed from an attempted robbery, according to authorities, who say the suspect has yet to be arrested.

An investigation is underway.