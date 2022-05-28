Man dead, 2 women injured in triple shooting in East Germantown, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A triple shooting in East Germantown left one man dead and two women injured, according to police.
The alleged homicide occurred on the 6300 block of 21st street around 10:15 a.m.
Police say three people were shot; a 35-year-old man died from multiple shots to the chest, a 62-year-old is in critical condition from a shot to the hip and a 57-year-old woman is stable after a shot to the arm.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Pottstown house explosion leaves 5 dead, four victims between 8-13 years old
- Fire rips through apartment complex in Bucks County
- 'It's really sad': Investigation into Pottstown house explosion continues as victims identified
All three were transported to Albert Einstein Hospital by police.
Advertisement
No arrest has been made at this time.