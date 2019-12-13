Man dead, another injured in shooting at Strawberry Mansion barbershop

Philadelphia police say a man is dead after someone fired shots into a barbershop in the city's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.

It happened on the 2900 block of West Norris Street around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Officers say a 30-year-old man was shot several times. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he died.

A 31-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the head. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say 18 shots were fired inside the corner shop. So far, no arrests have been made.

