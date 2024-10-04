Man dead after attempted carjacking of off-duty officer in Northeast Philadelphia

Philadelphia police say a man has died after he attempted to carjack an off-duty police officer overnight in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened just after midnight near Willits Road and Holme Avenue.

A bullet hole could be seen in the driver’s side window of the Subaru sedan the off-duty officer was driving.

Police sources tell FOX 29 the suspect may have gotten out of a silver Kia that was stopped behind the officer’s car and remained on the scene early Friday morning.

No injuries have been reported to the officer.

Police have yet to release further information as the investigation continues.