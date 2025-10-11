Man dead, woman injured in Northeast Philadelphia double shooting
article
PHILADELPHIA - A double shooting at Frontenac and Teesdale streets in Northeast Philadelphia left one man dead and another woman hospitalized, according to police.
What we know:
The shooting took place at 3:54 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11, according to police. One male victim was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:12 p.m.
Officers also transported a female victim to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
The scene is currently being held for further investigation.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
The Source: This article was written with information gathered from the Philadelphia Police Department.