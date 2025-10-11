Expand / Collapse search

Man dead, woman injured in Northeast Philadelphia double shooting

By
Published  October 11, 2025 6:07pm EDT
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

The Brief

    • A double shooting occurred at Frontenac Street and Teesdale Street.
    • One male victim was pronounced dead at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. 
    • A female victim was transported to the same hospital by police.

PHILADELPHIA - A double shooting at Frontenac and Teesdale streets in Northeast Philadelphia left one man dead and another woman hospitalized, according to police.

What we know:

The shooting took place at 3:54 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11, according to police. One male victim was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:12 p.m.

Officers also transported a female victim to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. 

The scene is currently being held for further investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available. 

The Source: This article was written with information gathered from the Philadelphia Police Department. 

PhiladelphiaCrime & Public Safety