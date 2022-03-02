Man dies after being shot in neck near Hunting Park Recreation Center, police say

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal shooting near the Hunting Park Recreation Center that took place early Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the Hunting Park neighborhood around 4:30 a.m. after receiving 911 calls about gunshots.

When they arrived on the scene at the parking lot near the Hunting Park Recreation Center, they found an unconscious man slumped over in the driver's seat of a Mercedes Sedan, investigators say.

The car's engine was still running, the driver's window was broken and there was a bullet hole in the driver's door, according to police.

Chief Inspector Scott Small spoke to FOX 29 and said the man had a bullet hole in his neck.

According to authorities, first responders rushed him to Temple Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:45 a.m.

Police say at least two shots were fired from a semiautomatic weapon.

The victim is believed to be in his late 30s or 40s, but he is currently a John Doe.

