Man killed, woman hurt during broad daylight shooting in Trenton, police say
TRENTON - A man is dead and a woman is hurt following a broad daylight shooting Tuesday afternoon in New Jersey's capital, police said.
Officers from the Trenton Police Department were called to the 1100 block of North Willow Street around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Police said a man and woman were found shot. The man was pronounced dead and the woman was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.
No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly double shooting.
A man was killed and a woman was hurt in a double shooting Tuesday afternoon in Trenton.
SkyFOX flew over the active investigation where a silver coup had smashed into a small structure. Police have not said how the shooting and car crash are linked.
Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at 609-989-6406.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Suspect in stabbing, vehicular assault outside Burlington County Wawa turned himself in, police say
- Police offering $20K for information about suspects allegedly involved in fatal Olney shooting from November
- Police: Man sought for stealing thousands of dollars from video game in Southwest Philadelphia gas station
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement