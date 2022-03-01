Man killed, woman hurt during broad daylight shooting in Trenton, police say

A man is dead and a woman is hurt following a broad daylight shooting Tuesday afternoon in New Jersey's capital, police said.

Officers from the Trenton Police Department were called to the 1100 block of North Willow Street around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police said a man and woman were found shot. The man was pronounced dead and the woman was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly double shooting.

SkyFOX flew over the active investigation where a silver coup had smashed into a small structure. Police have not said how the shooting and car crash are linked.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at 609-989-6406.

