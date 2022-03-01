Police: Officers shoot, kill juvenile who opened fire on police in South Philadelphia

article

Police shot and killed a juvenile who investigators say opened fire on officers Tuesday night in South Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Police Department Sergeant Eric Gripp told reporters that four plainclothes officers in an unmarked were patrolling near the 1700 block of Barbara Street around 7 p.m. when they spotted two juveniles on bikes.

According to investigators, officers noticed that one of the juveniles was armed with a handgun and turned on the emergency lights to confront him. As police were getting out of the car, Gripp said the armed juvenile fired a shot at the passenger's side window and narrowly missed striking the officers.

Two officers returned fire and hit the suspect in the chest, according to police. He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he died. An officer was also injured by broken glass.

The second juvenile, who Gripp estimated to be around 17-years-old, was taken into custody.

"We're really lucky, we're really lucky, that we don't have an officer seriously injured or killed right now because the bullet went right through that window and embedded itself in the driver's side headrest," Gripp said.

