Man dies after being shot inside car in Nicetown-Tioga

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the city's Nicetown-Tioga section.

It happened on the 3500 block of North 21st Street Thursday around 7:30 p.m.

According to police, the 29-year-old man was shot twice while sitting in a Toyota Camry. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died.

Police believe the man was a Lyft driver due to a sticker on his vehicle.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

