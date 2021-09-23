Man dies after being shot inside car in Nicetown-Tioga
article
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the city's Nicetown-Tioga section.
It happened on the 3500 block of North 21st Street Thursday around 7:30 p.m.
According to police, the 29-year-old man was shot twice while sitting in a Toyota Camry. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died.
Police believe the man was a Lyft driver due to a sticker on his vehicle.
So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement