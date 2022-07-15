Man dies after being shot multiple times in Kensington, police say

article

Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Kensington on Friday morning.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred on the 1800 block of Glenwood Avenue just after 11 a.m.

Police say a man, who is currently classified as a John Doe, was shot once in the abdomen and another time in the right arm.

He was transported to Temple University Hospital, but he did not survive and was pronounced dead at 11:25 a.m., according to officials.

Police say no arrest has been made and the weapon has not been recovered.