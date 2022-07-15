Police set to announce arrest of suspect wanted in West Oak Lane shootings that killed 3 men

The Philadelphia Police Department is set to announce the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with two separate shootings in West Oak Lane that left three men dead.

According to police, the first shooting occurred on the 6400 block of Broad Street on June 28. Authorities say 20-year-old Zamir Syrus was found on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to his chest and neck.

Officials say that medics transferred him to Albert Einstein Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The second shooting occurred on the 1900 block of 68th Street on July 7, according to authorities.

In that shooting, police say more than 12 shots were fired at two men at close range, police say.

Officials identified the two victims, who were both shot multiple times in the chest and torso, as 21-year-old Tyheim Tucker and 20-year-old Justin Robert Smith.

The Philadelphia Police Department is having a press conference on Friday at 11 a.m. and you can watch it live on FOX 29's website.