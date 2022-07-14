Man wanted in Juniata Park homicide now sought by Boston police in stabbing incidents

article

A man Philadelphia police say is wanted in a June 21 homicide in Juniata Park is now being sought by Boston, Massachusetts police for two stabbing incidents and making threats.

Wagner Tejeda-Pena, 24, is wanted for the murder of 76-year-old Loi Nguyen, who was found shot once in the head near his driveway in the alleyway behind L and Claridge Streets.

According to police, Ngueyn was out for his routine morning walk in his neighborhood when he was shot unprovoked.

The incident was captured on surveillance video and footage from a neighbor is believed to show Tejeda-Pena running down an alleyway towards Hunting Park after the shooting.

Police say the suspect is also wanted for an aggravated assault on the 1200 block of East Luzerne Street that took place about 15 minutes before the deadly shooting.

According to the official website of the Boston Police Department, they have named Tejeda-Pena, also known as Wagner Ernesto Pena Tejeda and Waner Tejeda, as a person who has made threats to kill family members. He is also wanted on two warrants out of West Roxbury District Court in connection with two Boston stabbing incidents.

According to officials in Boston, information they have shows Tejeda-Pena might be in the Roslindale area, in Boston, or in Lawrence, Massachusetts or in Rhode Island.

Anyone with any information regarding Tejeda-Pena’s whereabouts is asked to not interact with him, but to call 911 immediately. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Philadelphia police ask to please contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334, or leave an anonymous tip at 215-686-TIPS.

Boston police say please contact the Boston Police Fugitive Unit at 617-343-4468 or the E-5 Detectives at 617-343-4566.