Man dies after being shot multiple times in Strawberry Mansion

A man has died as a result of his injuries from a shooting in Strawberry Mansion.

The incident happened Friday evening at approximately 9:56 p.m. on the 3000 block of West York Street.

Police say the 28-year-old victim was shot multiple times throughout his body. Police took him to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after 10 p.m.

At this time, no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.

