Man dies after he is found shot inside vehicle in North Philadelphia, police say

A man was shot and killed while in a vehicle in North Philadelphia.

The 24-year-old man was found with one gunshot wound to his chest sitting inside a vehicle on the 400 block of West Pike Street Sunday evening, just before 6 p.m., officials said.

Medics rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he died from his injury.

Police are actively investigating the shooting and note that no weapons were found at the scene and no arrests have been made.

