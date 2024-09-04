Man dies after he is shot multiple times while holding his child on front steps of his home: officials

article

Tragedy engulfs a Kensington street after a man was unmercifully shot multiple times and killed by two shooters while he was holding his baby.

The violent scene played out on the 3200 block of D Street, officials said, Wednesday evening, just before 6:30.

A 24-year-old man was found by officers, out on patrol, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds across his body.

Medics rushed the victim to Temple University Hospital, but the wounds were too severe and he died at the hospital. According to authorities, he was shot in the head, chest and torso.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said the man was shot on the front steps of his home, while he was holding his 1-year-old son. Family members told police the man dropped the baby when the shooting started.

Police found the baby about a block away with scratches to his knees and his head. Medics checked the baby and found the scratches were not due to gunshots and the baby was alright.

Police found numerous private surveillance cameras and were able to piece together a portion of the fatal incident.

The two shooters were seen in surveillance video wearing all black and on a red scooter riding southbound on D Street. The two were riding the wrong way on the one-way street.

They opened fire on the victim, then were last seen northbound on D Street.

Inspector small said 25 spent shell casings were found at the scene. Detectives have not determined a motive and are actively searching for the two suspects.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.