Man dies from injuries sustained in hit-and-run in Allentown, police say

A man has died after he was struck during a hit-and-run in Allentown early Monday.

The incident happened at approximately 3:14 a.m. in the area of 17th Street and Sumner Avenue.

When police responded to report of a pedestrian struck by motor vehicle, they found an adult male suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The man was taken to an area hospital by paramedics, but subsequently died from his injuries. He has not yet been identified by police.

Police say the occupant or occupants of the vehicle fled the scene and that the vehicle will have front-end damage and is missing a driver side mirror.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Any person(s) with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Sergeant Eric Stauffer of the Allentown Police Department Traffic Division at 610-437-7732, ext 2326 or the Allentown Police Non-Emergency number at 610-437-7751.

