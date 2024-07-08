Expand / Collapse search
Man drowns while tubing on Delaware River during July 4th weekend: officials

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  July 8, 2024 1:34pm EDT
Pennsylvania
FOX 29 Philadelphia

EASTON, Pa. - A tubing trip ended in tragedy when officials say a 53-year-old man drowned during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Officials say the man, identified as Gary Conley, died after floating on the Delaware River in Easton on July 6.

"Mr. Conley had been seated in a flotation tube when he entered the water for an unknown reason and did not return to the surface," the Northampton County Coroner said.

MORE HEADLINES:

He was pulled to the shore, where CPR was performed before he was transported to a local hospital.

Officials say he was resuscitated, but ultimately died from drowning complications a day later.

His manner of death was ruled accidental, according to the county coroner.