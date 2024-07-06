Child, 2, loses arm after large tree branch falls in Montgomery County: police

article

A scary situation in Montgomery County as a large tree branch fell on a two-year-old, cutting off the child’s arm.

The incident unfolded on the 7900 block of Chandler Road, in Cheltenham Township Saturday evening, around 6 p.m., according to officials.

First responders found the child critically injured after the branch fell about 50 feet, amputating the child’s arm.

Medics performed lifesaving care at the scene and the child was flown to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia for treatment.

Police believe the incident to be an accident, occurring while children were playing in the driveway. Anyone with information is urged to contact Cheltenham Police at 215-885-1600 or with an email to PoliceTips@CheltenhamPA.gov.