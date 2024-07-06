Bensalem police investigate shooting at apartment complex parking lot

A Bucks County apartment complex became the scene of violence after a shooting in the parking lot.

Gunshots rang out at the Bucks Meadows Apartments, on the 3100 block of Knights Road in Bensalem, Saturday, around 6 p.m., according to police.

There were no further details of how many people may have been shot or their conditions. There were also no details as to any suspects or if any arrests had been made.

Police would only say there was no further danger to the public.