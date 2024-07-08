Motorcyclist killed, driver critical after late-night crash in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A crash involving a motorcycle claimed the life of a 27-year-old in Northeast Philadelphia over the weekend.
Police say the motorcyclist was speeding on Bustleton Avenue when they ran a red light at Tomlinson Road around 10 p.m. Sunday.
The motorcycle then crashed into a Lexus.
Both drivers were transported to a local hospital, where the motorcyclist was pronounced dead. Their identity has yet to be released.
The 50-year-old Lexus driver is currently in critical condition.