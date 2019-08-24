Man extremely critical in North Philadelphia hit-and-run

Police say a man is in extremely critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in North Philadelphia early Saturday moring.

Hit-and-run location at Broad and Somerset Streets

According to authorities, the victim was crossing Broad Street at Somerset Street around 12:30 a.m. when a vehicle driving northbound struck him. Police say the driver in the vehicle fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital and admitted in extremely critical condition. Police have not released the identity of the victim, but say he is around 50-years-old. He was wearing a brown shirt and blue jeans and he is bald.

Hit-and-run location at Broad and Somerset Streets

The striking vehicle is described as a black Ford with front end damage and a broken driver side headlight.

According to authorities, police with the 14th District were contacted to take an accident report at the 7800 block of Michener Avenue about 10 am.m Saturday.

Advertisement

The responding officer notified AID regarding the vehicle at the Michener Avenue location. AID responded to the location and questioned the man who called in the accident. He confirmed he was the driver of the Broad and Somerset Street hit-and-run and his vehicle, at the Michener Avenue location, was the vehicle involved.

The vehicle was taken for evidence. The crash is under investigation. No charges are pending at this time.