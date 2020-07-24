Man fatally shoots employee at Mount Laurel medical office, prosecutors say

A man has been charged with fatally shooting an employee and wounding a patient inside a Mount Laurel medical office, prosecutors announced.

Bruce Gomola Jr., 51, has been charged with first degree murder, two counts of second degree aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Officers responded to the Delaware Valley Urology office on the 1500 block of Midatlatic Drive around 1 p.m. Friday.

Prosecutors say the investigation revealed that Gomola apparently became upset concerning an appointment for his father. When Patient Services representative Stephanie Horton attempted to discuss the situation with Gomola, he pulled a .40 caliber handgun and fired one shot into her chest, according to investigators. The bullet exited through her back and struck a female patient in the knee.

The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said Gomola then left the building and drove away, but soon returned to the scene and surrendered without incident to a Mount Laurel detective.

Horton, 44, of Willingboro, was pronounced dead at 4:18 p.m. at Cooper University Hospital in Camden. The other victim, a woman in her 50s, was treated at the same facility for non-life-threatening injuries.

Advertisement

Bruce Gomola (Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office)

Gomola is employed as a corrections officer at the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly. He is being held in the Camden County Correctional Facility in Camden.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 29 for updates.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP