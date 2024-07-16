Man fatally shot in his car in South Philadelphia: police

Police are hunting for a South Philadelphia homicide suspect after they say a man was found inside his car with a bullet to the chest Monday evening.

Officers say just after 6 p.m., a civilian directed them to a Volkswagen parked on the 200 block of South 54th Street where Northfield, New Jersey’s Ardi Torollari suffered from a gunshot wound.

Torollari was immediately taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and died from his injury minutes later.

Detectives say they are actively investigating the shooting and have not yet made arrests or recovered weapons.