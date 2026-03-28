No Kings Philadelphia: Thousands march through Center City protesting Trump policies

The Brief Thousands of people protested in Philadelphia Saturday as part of the nationwide No Kings movement. The protests aim to oppose policies of the Trump administration and call attention to civil rights and democratic norms. Several other cities across the Philadelphia area also held smaller protests.



Thousands of people took to the streets of Philadelphia on Saturday as part of another round of nationwide "No Kings" protests. Thousands more protested across the U.S.

No Kings protest Philadelphia

What we know:

The march kicked off around noon Saturday, with hundreds gathering at Love Park, before marching down Benjamin Franklin Parkway, ending with a rally at 22nd Street.

Many of the roads in the area were closed for hours Saturday as demonstrators marched with their signs, protesting the Trump administration.

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"No Kings" organizers estimate that Saturday's rally in Philadelphia was one of more than 3,100 across the U.S.

‘Record breaking’ nationwide protests

By the numbers:

Organizers for the nationwide No Kings movement announced that Saturday's protests made up more than 8 million people at more than 3,000 demonstrations around the country.

"From major cities to rural towns that have never seen mobilizations like this before, protesters made clear that in America, we don’t do kings," organizers said in a press release. "…The American people are fed up with this administration’s power grabs, an illegal war that Congress and the public haven’t approved, and the continued attempts to stifle our freedoms. We’re not waiting for change; we’re making it."

Other ‘No Kings’ rallies in the Philly area

Dig deeper:

In addition to the main rally in Center City, several other demonstrations tied to "No Kings 3" were organized around the Philadelphia area Saturday.

In Camden, activists organized a rally and march from Roosevelt Plaza Park, just steps from city hall, to a rally at Wiggins Waterfront Park.

Protests also happened in several smaller cities across the Philadelphia area, including Ardmore, West Chester, Media, Norristown and Doylestown.