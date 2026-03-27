Camden man charged with murder in fatal baseball bat attack on woman

The Brief A Camden man was arrested after a woman died from a baseball bat assault Wednesday night. Police say Enoch Rembert, 28, is charged with murder and weapon possession. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact authorities.



A Camden man faces murder charges after police say he fatally beat a woman with a baseball bat late Wednesday night.

Police say Camden man charged after fatal assault with baseball bat

What we know:

Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said Enoch Rembert, 28, is charged with murder in the death of 51-year-old Lisa Mellet.

He also faces a charge for possessing a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Authorities said emergency crews responded to 5th Street and Bailey Street around 11:29 p.m. Wednesday for an unconscious woman in the road.

Mellet was taken to Cooper University Hospital and pronounced dead just after midnight Thursday.

Investigators said surveillance video showed Rembert repeatedly striking Mellet with a baseball bat near 5th Street and Erie Street.

Police said the two knew each other from the neighborhood.

Rembert was arrested in Camden and is being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility.

Timeline:

Police said the assault happened late Wednesday night, with Mellet collapsing nearby and dying early Thursday morning.

The medical examiner ruled her death a homicide caused by blunt abdominal trauma.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Matt Kreidler at the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office or Detective Andrew Mogck at the Camden County Police Department.

Police are still seeking information from the public as they continue to investigate the circumstances around this fatal assault.

The case highlights ongoing concerns about violent crime in Camden and the importance of community cooperation in solving serious cases.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about what led to the attack or any possible motive.

It is also unclear if there will be additional charges as the investigation continues.