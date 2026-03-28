No Kings protest Philadelphia: What to know about Saturday's rally

The Brief Philadelphia will take part in a nationwide No Kings movement on Saturday. The protest aims to oppose policies of the Trump administration and call attention to civil rights and democratic norms. The city has announced several road closures, parking restrictions, and SEPTA impacts.



Thousands will gather in Philadelphia on Saturday for the city's third major "No Kings" march and rally.

Here's everything you need to know:

What is the No Kings protest?

What we know:

Organized locally by Indivisible Philadelphia, the event aims to draw protesters to Center City to oppose policies of the Trump administration and to voice broader concerns about civil rights and democratic norms.

Featured article

No Kings protest details

Timeline:

The march will kick off between 12 and 12:30 p.m., with participants beginning to gather as early as 11 a.m. at Love Park, the north apron of City Hall and along John F. Kennedy Boulevard and N. Broad Street, stretching from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Arch Street, according to the city’s press release.

Road closures and traffic impacts

Local perspective:

The march will begin between 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m., with assembly starting as early as 11 a.m. at Love Park, the north apron of City Hall, 1400-1500 John F. Kennedy Boulevard and N. Broad Street between John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Arch Street, according to the city press release.

RELATED: What to know about the ‘No Kings’ protest in Philadelphia this weekend

The march will proceed northbound on 16th Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway, ending at 22nd Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway for a rally from 1:15 p.m. to approximately 3:30 p.m. Officials say closures of adjacent roadways may be implemented to ensure public safety.

Significant traffic delays are expected, and motorists are urged to avoid the area by using alternate routes or public transportation.

The following streets will be closed at various times throughout the day:

Center lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway (5 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

2000-2300 Benjamin Franklin Parkway (7 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

1400-1500 John F. Kennedy Boulevard, N. Broad Street between John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Arch Street and Juniper Street between Market Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard (9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.)

15th Street and 16th Street between Cherry Street and Market Street, 1400-1500 Arch Street, Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 16th Street and 20th Street (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

1800-2200 Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 18th Street and Binswanger Triangle (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Additional closures may be implemented as needed, and streets will reopen as soon as they are cleared and serviced, according to city officials.

Parking restrictions and public transportation changes

Vehicles parked in posted "Temporary No Parking" zones will be relocated, and motorists should call the police district if their car is towed, per the city.

SEPTA bus routes 2, 4, 7, 16, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 43, 44, 48, 49, 124 and 125 will be detoured from 8 a.m. to approximately 4 p.m. Detours for SEPTA bus routes will be posted, and updates are available on SEPTA’s System Status Page and @SEPTA on X.

Other ‘No Kings’ rallies in the Philly area

Dig deeper:

In addition to the main rally in Center City, several other demonstrations tied to "No Kings 3" are scheduled around the Philadelphia area this Saturday.

In Camden, activists are organizing a rally and march that begins with a gathering at Roosevelt Plaza Park just steps from city hall at 11 a.m. Protesters will take to the streets soon after and culminate in a larger rally at Wiggins Waterfront Park in the early afternoon.

These smaller rallies will also be taking place on Saturday:

"No Kings" Ardmore – Montgomery County: 2–3 p.m. at the intersection of West Lancaster Avenue and Ardmore Avenue.

"No Kings" Delco – Delaware County: 11 a.m.–1 p.m., starting on North Edgemont Street between Front and State Streets in Media.

"No Kings" West Chester – Chester County: 1–2 p.m. at the Historic Chester County Courthouse, 2 N. High Street.

"No Kings" Montgomery County Pa. Courthouse – Montgomery County: 12–1:30 p.m. on the courthouse steps at Swede and Airy Streets in Norristown.

"No Kings" Indivisible Bucks County – Bucks County: 1–3 p.m. in Doylestown, featuring a rally and peaceful march where supporters will voice their concerns.

For those willing to travel a bit farther, a branch of Indivisible is hosting its own No Kings protest in Newark, Delaware, set for 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Central Green. The event includes an optional march for anyone who wants to walk with the group, or participants can choose to stay at the start location throughout the afternoon.