Man fatally shot in Wissahickon; Villanova guard tears Achilles tendon; Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at Oscars

THE RUNDOWN:

1. Philadelphia police investigating fatal shooting at gas station in Wissahickon, authorities say

PHILADELPHIA- Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a Sunoco gas station in Wissahickon Sunday night, marking the city's 120th homicide for the year.

Several large bullet holes could be seen in a gas pump as investigators collected spent shell casings left at the scene.

According to police, the incident began at approximately 10:58 p.m. on the 5600 block of Ridge Avenue when officers received calls for shots fired at the gas station.

A lieutenant servicing the area noticed blood on the ground, officials say.

2. Villanova's Justin Moore has torn Achilles tendon

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - MARCH 26: Justin Moore #5 of the Villanova Wildcats is helped off the court after an injury during the second half of the game against the Houston Cougars in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Elite 8 Round at AT&T Cent Expand

VILLANOVA, Pa. -Villanova guard and second-leading scorer Justin Moore will undergo surgery this week for a torn Achilles tendon, a brutal blow for the Wildcats ahead of their Final Four game with Kansas.

Moore was a second-team All-Big East selection this season. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 34.4 minutes, 14.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per outing in 36 games.

Moore was injured in the final minute of Villanova's regional final victory win over Houston on Saturday night and was on crutches during the Wildcats’ postgame celebration. He was dribbling against a defender and appeared to slip and fall. Moore then went back down after trying to get up.

The Wildcats are playing for their third national championship since 2016.

3. Will Smith slaps Chris Rock after Jada Pinkett Smith joke, then wins best actor Oscar

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Chris Rock and Will Smith are seen onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES- When Will Smith marched onto the Oscars stage and smacked Chris Rock, the unpredictable moment served as a jarring interruption to Hollywood’s feel-good celebration.

But once Smith returned moments later to accept his first-ever Academy Award, he delivered a tearful apology for an act sure to overshadow his milestone achievement. He seized the opportunity during Sunday night's awards to speak on being a fierce defender just like his tennis dad character Richard Williams from "King Richard."

Smith felt like the protector of many including his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, after Rock made a joke about her appearance that didn't sit right with him.

4. Weather Authority: Monday to bring bitter cold temperatures, blustery winds

PHILADELPHIA - Winter is making a brief return to the Delaware Valley Monday with temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Blustery winds that moved in late Sunday continued Monday morning, bringing wind chills in the teens and single digits for part of the area.

Temperatures are expected to stay around freezing through the afternoon and those gusty winds are also forecasted to continue into the evening. Wind chills will stay in the 20s through the day.

5. Teen, 15, dies after being shot in the head in Wissinoming, police say

PHILADELPHIA - The teenage boy shot in the head in the Wissinoming neighborhood on Thursday has died, according to Philadelphia police.

Authorities say 15-year-old Sean Toomey died from his injuries Friday afternoon.

On Thursday night just after 9 p.m., officers responded to the 6200 block of Mulberry Street, police say.

Officers with the 15th District found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to authorities.

He was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he was listed in critical condition before he died.