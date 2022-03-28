Philadelphia police investigating fatal shooting at gas station in Wissahickon, authorities say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a Sunoco gas station in Wissahickon Sunday night, marking the city's 120th homicide for the year.
Several large bullet holes could be seen in a gas pump as investigators collected spent shell casings left at the scene.
According to police, the incident began at approximately 10:58 p.m. on the 5600 block of Ridge Avenue when officers received calls for shots fired at the gas station.
A lieutenant servicing the area noticed blood on the ground, officials say.
A trail of blood led investigators to the 28-year-old victim about half a block away, according to authorities.
Police say the car he was in when he was shot has Georgia plates and it is believed to be a rental.
Authorities say it is very uncommon for this neighborhood to see this type of violence and the motive is still unclear.
