15-year-old boy shot in the head in Wissinoming, police say

A teen boy is fighting for his life after police say he was shot twice Thursday night in Philadelphia's Wissinoming neighborhood.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 6200 block of Mulberry Street just after 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 15-year-old boy shot in the side and head, according to investigators.

He was brought to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital by medics and placed in critical condition, police said.

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting.

