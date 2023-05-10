Expand / Collapse search

Man fatally shot inside North Philadelphia home, police say

FOX 29 Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in the North Philadelphia section of the city, police say. 

According to authorities, the shooting erupted inside a home on the 1500 block of North Gratz Street around 12:39 a.m. on Wednesday. 

Officials say the man, identified as a 34-year-old, was shot three times in the head. 

Police transported the victim to Temple Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 1 a.m. 

No arrest has been made, but weapons were recovered, police say. 