Man fatally shot inside North Philadelphia home, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in the North Philadelphia section of the city, police say.
According to authorities, the shooting erupted inside a home on the 1500 block of North Gratz Street around 12:39 a.m. on Wednesday.
Officials say the man, identified as a 34-year-old, was shot three times in the head.
Police transported the victim to Temple Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 1 a.m.
No arrest has been made, but weapons were recovered, police say.