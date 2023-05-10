Suspicious package prompts closure of Delaware park, police say
article
NEWARK, Del. - A local park has been closed after a suspicious package was discovered on the grounds, police say.
According to the New Castle County Police Department, officers received information about a suspicious package left in Glasgow Park overnight.
The park is on the Pulaski Highway in Newark.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Manhunt underway for 2 inmates who escaped Philadelphia prison: Everything we know
- Former Delaware middle school teacher charged for having 'sexual relationship' with student, State Police say
- Woman, 8-year-old severely injured in Center City hit-and-run, 2 other children not hit: police
Officials say officers responded to the area, closed the park and established a perimeter.
The park is expected to be closed for several hours as officers investigate, authorities say.
People are asked to avoid the area and use other parks.