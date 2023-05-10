Suspicious package prompts closure of Delaware park, police say

article

A local park has been closed after a suspicious package was discovered on the grounds, police say.

According to the New Castle County Police Department, officers received information about a suspicious package left in Glasgow Park overnight.

The park is on the Pulaski Highway in Newark.

Officials say officers responded to the area, closed the park and established a perimeter.

The park is expected to be closed for several hours as officers investigate, authorities say.

People are asked to avoid the area and use other parks.