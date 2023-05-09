Woman, 3 children injured in Center City hit-and-run, police say

Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who they say slammed into a woman and three children who were crossing the street near Philadelphia's City Hall on Tuesday night.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department noticed a dark gray Jeep with its headlights off speeding down JFK Boulevard around 10 p.m.

Officers followed the speeding Jeep onto the 1300 block of Arch Street where police say it struck a woman and three children who were crossing the road, and continued driving.

Cheif Inspector Scott Small told reporters a woman estimated to be in her 40s and three children between the ages of 9-15 were rushed to Jefferson Hostpital and CHOP.

The woman suffered severe head trauma during the collision and was placed in critical condition, according to Small. The children were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police believe the woman is the children's mother, but they have been unable to confirm their relationship early on in the investigation.

At least on witness told police the children were calling the woman ‘Mom’ immediately after the collision. Another witness claimed the woman pushed one or more children out of the way of the speeding Jeep just before the collision.

No arrests have been reported.