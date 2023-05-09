Details emerge about how 2 men may have escaped Philadelphia prison

A law enforcement source tells Fox 29 cell doors and the door to an outdoor recreation yard were left open, and a housing unit was not manned because of a shift change, at the time two Philadelphia inmates broke free, and escaped through a hole in a perimeter fence.

Ameen Hurst, 18, and Nasir Grant, 28, sprung themselves free from the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center around 8:30 Sunday night, investigators said. Prisons Commissioner Blanche Carney told reporters the duo missed three headcounts before prison guards realized they were missing Monday afternoon.

"That’s part of our investigation, to see what happened, what was followed, what wasn’t followed," said Commissioner Carney who told reporters investigators are "combing through the timeline" of events that lead to Hurst and Grant's escape.

The hole that Hurst and Grant used to escape was cut with an unknown tool, according to Commissioner Carney, and the fence that was compromised was not equipped with an alarm that would have notified prison guards about a possible escape.

Ameen Hurst (left), Nasir Grant (right)

Authorities are particularly urgent to get Hurst back into custody due to his violent past. Hurst has been linked to three deadly shootings that claimed the lives of four people between December 2020 and March 2018.

Hurst's deadly rap sheet dates back to Christmas Eve 2020, when investigators believe he fatally shot Dyewou Nyshawn Scruggs at a property on the 1800 block of Wynnewood Road. The following March, authorities believe Hurst opened fire on four people in a Philadelphia parking lot, killing 2 and leaving 2 others injured.

About a week later, Hurst is accused of fatally shooting Rodney Hargrove as he waited for SEPTA bus after posting bail at the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center. Investigators believe Hurst was inside a car that chased Hargrove back onto prison grounds through an open gate where he was shot to death.

"He's a very dangerous individual from what we know, and we are looking for the public's help to get him back," Inspector Frank Vanore told reporters Monday. "We want to get this individual back in custody."

Meanwhile, investigators say Grant was incarcerated last September on weapon and drug charges.

David Robinson, President of Local 159 Correctional Officers Union, lambasted Commissioner Carney's leadership in the wake of the first prison break in Philadelphia since 2010. The union voted ‘no confidence’ in Commissioner Carney last week.

Robinson argued that two posts that maintain the outer perimeter of the gates with armed officers have not been manned during the 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. shift for months due to budget cuts.

"That’s scary, you can’t cut corners in a prison, you can’t, one thing is for sure you can’t cut corners and you can’t cut posts," Robinson said.

A Prisons Department spokesperson called Robinson's comments about the unmanned posts "patently false." The Office of Professional Compliance will complete its internal investigation in about a week.

The City of Philadelphia, meanwhile, said it "categorically denies" a report that claims two posts left unmanned due to staffing shortages preempted the prisoners escape.

The U.S. Marshals and the City of Philadelphia is offering a combined $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrests of Hurst and Grant. Authorities warn they are armed and dangerous.