Man fatally shot while backing into his driveway in Rhawnhurt; passenger unharmed

A man was shot and killed in front of his wife as he parked his car in Philadelphia’s Rhawnhurst neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to police.

Investigators say the victim was ambushed in his own driveway around 1:30 a.m. on the 7300 block of Whitaker Avenue.

At least 15 shots were fired into the vehicle, fatally wounding the 34-year-old driver. The victim’s wife was in the passenger seat and was not injured.

"She’s extremely lucky, because several of the bullets went from the driver’s side -through - and out the passenger side of that vehicle," explained Chief Inspector Scott Small. "The female in the front passenger side of that vehicle is extremely lucky."

Chief Inspector Small says the suspects have been described as possible being in their early teens. He also say witnesses reported the suspects were seen in the area for a ‘period of time’ prior to the shooting.

The victim was then shot as soon as he backed into his driveway, according to Small.

An investigation is underway and ongoing.