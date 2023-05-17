Police: Man shot in neck near ATM machine in Oxford Circle

A man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot near an ATM machine in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 6500 block of Roosevelt Boulevard around 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

MORE HEADLINES

Chief Inspector Scott Small reports the victim, a 49-year-old man, was found shot in the neck near an ATM and rushed to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital.

Family members who arrived at the scene of the shooting "within minutes" told police the victim was using the ATM when he was shot, according to Small.

Authorities were unable to find ballistic evidence during the early part of their investigation, police said.

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting.