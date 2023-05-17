'Suspicious death': Local woman found dead in North Jersey, authorities say

article

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday that an investigation is underway after a South Jersey woman was found dead in Bayonne, New Jersey.

On Sunday, May 14, the Jersey City Police Department say they received a missing person report for a 32-year-old Lindenwold woman who was last seen in Jersey City the Saturday before.

On Wednesday, investigators say they located the lifeless body of a woman off of Route 440 near the Jersey City border. Authorities say the woman, who was later identified as Norelis Mendoza, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the death is considered suspicious and the cause of death is currently being investigated.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unity and the Jersey City Police Department are actively investigating this suspicious death. They are asking anyone with information to contact the prosecutor at 201-915-1345.