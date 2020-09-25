Man fatally struck by car on foggy stretch of highway near Atlantic City, police say

article

Authorities say a New Jersey woman waiting until she returned home to notify police that she may have struck something with her car while driving down a foggy stretch of highway near Atlantic City.

Police say a 53-year-old woman called police early Thursday morning and said she was unsure what she struck while driving on Route 30 sometime around 4:30 a.m.

Nearly an hour after the call was made, a responding officer from the Atlantic City Police Department who was canvassing the area for signs of a crash reportedly found a single shoe near mile marker 54.

Police say the officer searched the area and found a man's body lying in a marsh. The victim, whose identity is unknown at this time, was pronounced dead on the scene by medics.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No arrests have been reported at this time.

