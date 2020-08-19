Man fatally struck by vehicle on I-95 near Cottman Avenue

article

Authorities say two northbound lanes on I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia are closed after a man was fatally struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning.

Police say the fatal accident happened just after 6 a.m. when a man entered the highway from Cottman Avenue. The man was reportedly stuck near the Cottman Avenue on-ramp.

Police say the striking vehicle remained on scene and the driver is cooperating with the investigation. Two lanes remain open during the investigation which is anticipated to take several hours to complete.

Authorities have not released the identity or age of the man killed in the accident.

