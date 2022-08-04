Man found dead after Philadelphia brush fire, homicide investigation underway

Philadelphia police say they are investigating a homicide by arson after a man was found dead in a burned field Thursday morning.

Police say an unidentified man was found unresponsive in a field after firefighters extinguished a small brush fire on the 3100 block of South 81st Street.

The victim, believed to be between 30 and 40 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Fire Marshal later determined the fire was intentionally set. Police have not released further details surrounding the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.