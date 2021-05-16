Man found fatally shot in Cedarbrook, police say

article

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the Cedarbrook section of the city on Saturday.

According to authorities, they were called to the 7400 block of Fayette Street for reports of a shooting at approximately 9:48 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man shot to death with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, there have been no arrests made and no weapon recovered.

