Man found fatally shot in Cedarbrook, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the Cedarbrook section of the city on Saturday.
According to authorities, they were called to the 7400 block of Fayette Street for reports of a shooting at approximately 9:48 p.m.
When they arrived, they found a man shot to death with a gunshot wound to the head.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
At this time, there have been no arrests made and no weapon recovered.
