Man found guilty of plotting to kill New Jersey prosecutors who worked on 2014 arson conviction

The Brief Stephen Smink, 62, was convicted of conspiring to kill multiple government officials in New Jersey. Prosecutors say Smink sought revenge against his targets after he was convicted of arson in 2014. Smink, the former owner of a New Jersey bowling alley, was sentenced to 15-years in 2014 for orchestrating a plan to burn down a rival bowling alley.



The former owner of a New Jersey bowling alley who plotted to burn down a rival business in 2014 was recently convicted of conspiring to kill two prosecutors and other government officials who worked to put him behind bars.

What we know:

Stephen Smink, 62, was found guilty in August of multiple charges, including five counts of first degree attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said Smink worked with others between 2018 and 2020 on a plan to kill Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae, First Assistant Prosecutor Harold Shapiro, two Superior Court judges, and an assistant prosecutor.

"This defendant planned to kill public servants for doing their jobs and putting him behind bars for crimes he previously committed," said Platkin. "State Police and prison officials found out about his plan and interceded before anyone was harmed. He now faces a lengthy prison sentence for his violent scheme."

Smink, a former New Jersey bowling alley owner, sought revenge against his targets after he was sentenced in 2014 to 15-years in prison for orchestrating a plot to burn down a rival business. Two Philadelphia residents accused of starting the fire pleaded guilty, according to prosecutors.

Investigators caught wind of Smink's "murder-for-hire" plot while he was serving his sentence at Northern State Prison in Newark, New Jersey. Prosecutors say Smink hired a cooperating witness in late 2017 and early 2018 to carry out the hits.

What they're saying:

New Jersey State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick J. Callahan said Smink's conviction "not only protected lives, but also upheld the integrity of our democracy."

"This conviction sends a clear message: anyone who conspires to harm government officials will be brought to justice," he said. "The safety of those who serve the public is non-negotiable, and this outcome reflects the outstanding work of the detectives who pursued this case with unwavering commitment.